The UFC is back with their latest PPV offering and it’s... fine, I guess? Leon Edwards has certainly earned the right to rematch Kamaru Usman, it remains to be seen whether he can make it an interesting bout this time around or not. Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvailishvili is a certified war with title implications. The rest of the PPV bookings seem either decidedly one-sided or lackluster in their name value.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, however, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC 278 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ PPV CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 — At 2:43, Odds 34:15, Picks, Both: Usman

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold — At 34:25, Odds 43:09, Picks, Both: Costa

José Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili — At 44:16, Odds 59:30, Picks, Zane: Dvalishvili, Connor: Aldo

Lucie Pudilová vs. Wu Yanan — At 59:44, Odds 1:08:13, Picks, Both: Pudilova

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker — At 1:09:01, Odds 1:15:48, Picks, Both: Pedro

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 8pm/5pm ET&PT

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov — At 1:14, Odds - Skipped, Picks, Both: Romanov

Jared Gordon vs. Leonardo Santos — At 6:38, Odds 11:30, Picks, Both: Gordon

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldaña — At 12:32, Odds 21:05, Picks, Both: Woodson

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young — At 21:55, Odds 26:32, Picks, Both: Maverick

UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS | 6pm/3pm ET&PT

AJ Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa — At 27:26, Odds 41:10, Picks, Both: Loosa

Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo — At 41:48, Odds 47:39, Picks, Both: Albazi

Aoriqileng vs. Jay Perrin — At 47:59, Odds 55:29, Picks, Both: Qileng

Victor Altamirano vs. Daniel da Silva — At 57:15, Odds 1:03:12, Picks, Zane: da Silva, Connor: Altamirano

