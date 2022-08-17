UFC 278 midweek odds: Usman favored in Edwards rematch, Costa expected to beat Rockhold

This weekend’s UFC 278 card is setting sail this Saturday from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The PPV portion of this event is scheduled to start at 10:00PM ET, with the early prelims beginning at 6:00PM ET. Now let’s go look at some betting odds!

The top of the UFC 278 billing will be a high stakes rematch between the current welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, and the promotion’s #2 ranked 170-pounder, Leon Edwards. The first time these top flight fighters went at it was at UFC on FOX 17 in 2015, with Usman being a -300 betting favorite to Edwards’ underdog value of +220. Kamaru came up with the three-round unanimous decision victory that evening, and has been on quite the roll ever since.

This time around, the stakes are much higher, and the now welterweight king is a bit larger of a betting favorite. For UFC 278, Usman is clocking in with a sizable moneyline of -380, while Edwards is on deck with a hearty underdog tag of +310. It should be noted that Edwards has not lost since his 2015 encounter with Usman (not counting his backstage scuffle with Jorge Masvidal), but let’s not forget that we’ve never seen Kamaru lose in the UFC.

In the co-main event of the night, the UFC’s former middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, will be returning to action after a three year hiatus to take on the ever-dangerous Paulo Costa. Rockhold is positioned with a rather large underdog line of +285, while Costa is trending at a substantially favored tick of -345. The wideness of this betting line isn’t too surprising since Luke has been brutally knocked out in three of his last four outings, but to be fair Paulo hasn’t exactly been puttin’ on the ritz in the last two years either.

Check out the UFC 278 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Be sure to check back in with Bloody Elbow to catch the final betting odds on fight day, as the moneylines tend to shift a bit following the weigh-ins. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our podcast content. Happy hunting!