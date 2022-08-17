Coach claims bigger Jon Jones now ‘more powerful’ than Overeem, other heavyweight KO artists

Jon Jones says he’s currently in a “bulking phase,” and is busy putting on the pounds to go up against the big boys at heavyweight.

The former light heavyweight champion has some excellent highlight reel finishes throughout his decorated career, but he’s never really been known for his knockout power. This is why his striking coach’s recent claim becomes interesting.

According to Brandon Gibson, this bigger Jon Jones is already “more powerful” than a lot of the heavyweight knockout artists he’s coached through the years, including Alistair Overeem.

“You think of fighters going up in a weight class, and they always put on size and mass and power. You look your Conor from this 145 days, going up to lightweight, going up to welterweight. And that’s a 25-pound difference. Jon Jones, his weight is up there right now, and it’s much more than 25 pounds,” Gibson told Submission Radio. “So, he is hitting extremely hard and extremely accurate and technical, and fast.

“I’ve trained a lot of amazing heavyweights. I trained Arlovski and Overeem and Frank Mir and Travis Browne, and Jon Jones is more powerful, explosive, creative, dynamic than all of ‘em,” he said. “So, I can’t wait to see Jon make that walk at heavyweight. It’s gonna be something truly, truly special, and I’m humbled to be a part of it.”

Gibson also discussed the training videos Jones posted, saying people will be “really, really shocked” to see just how good he is at heavyweight.

“We’re not trying to show our sharpest work, right? Jon sometimes just likes to throw up a combination, kind of let everybody see where he’s at. But we’re not going for a speed record or some power record right now. All we care about is being ready when the bell rings on fight night. So, I think it’s cool when he shares a little snippet of that, but I don’t let any fans’ critique of Jon’s mitt work get to me at all, cause I know how it feels. I know how fast he is. I know how focused and dedicated he’s been the last two and a half years working towards this goal.

“So, I don’t mind if he shares something. I also don’t mind if we just keep working in the shadows. Because all that matters to me is that fight night. But believe me, Jon is hitting hard, and he’s so skilled right now. His skillset’s at an all-time high, and he has so much power and athleticism and stamina on top of it all. I think the fans are gonna be really, really shocked and surprised when they see him at heavyweight.”

Jones, who hasn’t fought since before the pandemic, has been hyping up a heavyweight move for a while now. He’s discussed the move up for about a decade now, but this time he says it’s really happening.