Paige VanZant pulled off BKFC 27 due to ‘logistical concerns’

UFC veteran Paige VanZant has been pulled off the upcoming BKFC 27 event this Saturday against Charisa Sigala in London. Initial reports claim that it was because of low ticket sales, which were then retracted, stating the issues were on VanZant’s end.

CONFIRMED: Paige VanZant will not be fighting this weekend. Fight against Charisa Sigala is moved to October 15. Still uncertain as to the reason. Initial report talked about ticket sales but now hearing issues from Paige's side. — MyMMANews (@MyMMANews) August 16, 2022

A seemingly upset “12 Gauge” later spoke up on the matter, but gave no specific reasons for why she was removed from her scheduled bout.

THIS IS OUT OF MY CONTROL!!! I WENT AN ENTITE CAMP AND WEIGHT CUT TO BE PULLED A WEEK OUT!!!! pic.twitter.com/CFkDHp5K0y — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) August 16, 2022

Veteran reporter John Morgan later gave an update, stating VanZant’s removal was “due to logistical reasons.”

Spoke to a person with knowledge of the decision that confirmed this was a difficult decision made by the organization, not PVZ, due to some logistical concerns in London.



Told despite an October date being announced for the reschedule, November possible, as well. https://t.co/uJiZEWugdr — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) August 16, 2022

Per MMA Fighting, VanZant vs. Sigala is now officially rescheduled for October 15th in Denver.

VanZant signed a reported multi-million dollar deal with BKFC in 2020, shortly after her departure from the UFC. She’s currently 0-2 with the organization since her debut in February 2021 against Britain Hart.

After her second loss last July against fellow UFC veteran Rachael Ostovich, VanZant’s BKFC future was said to be “up in the air.” Early this year, the 28-year-old made her pro wrestling debut under AEW.

BKFC 27 will also feature UFC veteran Mike Perry, who faces the debuting Michael “Venom” Page.