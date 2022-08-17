 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Paige VanZant pulled off BKFC 27 due to ‘logistical concerns’

UFC veteran Paige VanZant is no longer competing on this Saturday’s BKFC 27 event in London.

By Milan Ordoñez
Paige VanZant after her BKFC debut against Britain Hart in February 2021.
Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

UFC veteran Paige VanZant has been pulled off the upcoming BKFC 27 event this Saturday against Charisa Sigala in London. Initial reports claim that it was because of low ticket sales, which were then retracted, stating the issues were on VanZant’s end.

A seemingly upset “12 Gauge” later spoke up on the matter, but gave no specific reasons for why she was removed from her scheduled bout.

Veteran reporter John Morgan later gave an update, stating VanZant’s removal was “due to logistical reasons.”

Per MMA Fighting, VanZant vs. Sigala is now officially rescheduled for October 15th in Denver.

VanZant signed a reported multi-million dollar deal with BKFC in 2020, shortly after her departure from the UFC. She’s currently 0-2 with the organization since her debut in February 2021 against Britain Hart.

After her second loss last July against fellow UFC veteran Rachael Ostovich, VanZant’s BKFC future was said to be “up in the air.” Early this year, the 28-year-old made her pro wrestling debut under AEW.

BKFC 27 will also feature UFC veteran Mike Perry, who faces the debuting Michael “Venom” Page.

