Jake Paul names the one UFC fighter he wouldn’t fight

YouTuber Jake Paul has so far been vocal about facing many of the UFC’s top stars. “The Problem Child” even scored KO wins over Ben Askren and former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, adding more buzz to his hype.

But there is one fighter that the 25-year-old wouldn’t dare to face, even in the squared ring, which he spoke about in a recent interview on the TimboSugar Show.

“Honestly, bro, he’s probably the only fighter in the UFC that I wouldn’t fight,” Paul said when asked about a possible bout with UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya.

“He’s tall as f—k, and his striking… I think he’s probably arguably one of the best strikers, top three, ever, in the history of the sport.

“I think he’s probably the only one who I wouldn’t (fight).”

Paul (5-0) was supposed to face Hasim Rahman Jr. early this month at Madison Square Garden. The entire event was subsequently canceled after the latter supposedly refused to comply with the 200-pound weight limit.