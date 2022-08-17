Dana White admits they made ‘big mistakes’ after UFC contender moves to PFL

A few weeks after his UFC Long Island win, featherweight contender Shane Burgos was open to negotiating with the organization. He was already down to the last fight on his contract, and he was hoping to re-sign with a more favorable deal.

But on Monday, “Hurricane” Shane announced his departure from the company and his subsequent signing with PFL. While admitting it was not an easy decision to make, the 31-year-old felt it was an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“It was a bigger difference [this time]. It was a six-figure difference back then—what I was going to get paid from the PFL—and I turned that down to stay with the UFC,” Burgos said, revealing a 2019 offer from PFL. “Now, it’s obviously bigger than that.

“When it’s all said and done after the first season—obviously, I plan on winning—I’ll be a multi-millionaire.”

On Tuesday, UFC president Dana White did an interview with Yahoo! Sports where he touched on several hot topics, including Burgos’ release. Without giving specifics, he admitted some “big mistakes” from the company’s side of things.

“Basically, there were some mistakes that were made here, some shit that … he should have still been here. I respect him very much and I wish him the best.

“A hundred percent [mistakes were made on the UFC side]. A hundred percent. Big mistakes were made over here.”

Burgos (15-3) last fought at UFC Long Island in mid-July against Charles Jourdain. He won via unanimous decision and is currently on a two-fight win streak.