UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 early prelims preview: Flyweight never die!

If it weren’t for the title fight at the top of the card, UFC 278 would look an awful like your run of the mill Fight Night card. Notice I didn’t even say a top-notch Fight Night card. Much of my complaint can even be traced to the prelims, as there are a lot of fights featuring fighters new to the organization or flirting with the unemployment line. Sure, there can be rough gems in there, but gems typically don’t reveal themselves to be gems for a few years.

That doesn’t mean everything in the early fights are a letdown. Amir Albazi has flashed enough that many have already put a close eye on him. Plus, AJ Fletcher and Ange Loosa may be without a UFC win, but they’ve proven to be entertaining at the least. Like I do every week, I’ll be tuning in, but I do need to acknowledge this card isn’t up to the usual PPV standard, even in its early stages.