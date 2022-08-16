UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight card

The UFC’s final event of the month is a pay-per-view in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 20th. In the main event, Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight title against Leon Edwards, who’s unbeaten in his last ten fights. The last time Edwards lost was back in 2015, when he dropped a three-round decision to none other than Kamaru Usman.

In co-main event action, former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold returns to the cage for the first time since 2019, and awaiting him will be the heavy hands of former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa. Perhaps the most compelling fight on the entire card is a men’s bantamweight bout between legendary ex-UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo and rising star Merab Dvalishvili, with the winner moving one step closer to a title shot.

Here’s the full fight card for UFC 278:

Main Card (10 PM ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards

Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Preliminary Card (6 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Aoriqileng vs. Jay Perrin

Daniel Lacerda vs. Victor Altamirano