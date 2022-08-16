Brandon Moreno worried Deiveson Figueiredo won’t return to flyweight

Brandon Moreno wants his fourth fight against Deiveson Figueiredo, but he is concerned his opponent may not come back to the flyweight division.

Figueiredo and Moreno are now 1-1-1 in their three consecutive appearances in the Octagon, with ‘Deus da Guerra’ recently reclaiming the championship with a unanimous decision over ‘Assassin Baby’ at UFC 270 this past January. A fourth appearance was targeted for an event in July, but the only one who fought at that time was Moreno—and it was not against the Brazilian.

Because the champion was recuperating from injuries in both hands and would not return to the Octagon until the end of the year, the UFC opted for an interim title fight between Moreno and Kai Kara-France. Moreno defeated Kara-France via third-round TKO, effectively setting up the first-ever tetralogy in UFC history with Figueiredo. However, there could be a slight hiccup with that fight coming to fruition next.

Moreno spoke to Danny Segura of MMA Junkie recently and expressed concern over how much Figueiredo has bulked up, which has him wondering if he would even hit the 125-pound limit anymore.

“I’m not trying to make more drama than there already is, but I’m just telling you what I saw, and what I saw was a guy that—and I don’t know this for a fact—but he probably weighs 170 pounds,” said Moreno in Spanish on a recent edition of Hablemos MMA. “Yes, 170 pounds for a flyweight. I mean, my partners Marcelo Rojo and Masio Fullen, that’s what they walk around at, and they fight 145 pounds. Marcelo is going up to featherweight.

“Bro, that’s a lot of weight, and I don’t see how it’s professional to be that fat,” continued Moreno. “And don’t get it mixed up. Now I’m eating everything that I didn’t eat in the last two months. I ate very good the other day. I finished my therapy, and I stopped by In-and-Out with no guilt or pain at all. But I know after this I’m going to take care of myself and up the exercise, and I’m doing to maintain a weight.

“But what’s happening? I don’t understand what’s going on with Deiveson. I know that naturally he’s big, but I don’t know.”

Figueiredo has responded to those concerns and said he would have no issue getting down to 125 pounds again, despite his interest in moving up to 135 pounds in the near future.

Moreno and Figueiredo agreed to fight again in December during their recent impromptu face-off, but the reigning champion has since set his sights on January since the UFC announced its return to Rio de Janeiro in early 2023.

The Glory MMA product would accommodate for that date, so long as he has the assurance that Figueiredo stands across from him to bring their storied rivalry to an end.