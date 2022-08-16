UFC San Diego medical suspensions: Dominick Cruz facing potential 180-day term for nose injury

Dominick Cruz has received several medical suspensions following his fourth-round KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego this past Saturday.

The former UFC bantamweight champion has to sit for 45 days but could be on the sidelines for up to six months unless he gets cleared by an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) doctor for a potential nose injury, per the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). Though unconfirmed, it was suspected that Cruz suffered a broken nose after finding himself on the receiving end of a head kick.

Joining Cruz is Devin Clark, Lupita Godinez, Gabriel Benitez and Charlies Ontiveros, all of whom are facing six months away from the Octagon for injuries they suffered in their respective fights.

The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting):

Marlon Vera: Mandatory seven days

Dominick Cruz (nose): Mandatory seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for KO; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration on nose; and 180 days or until cleared by Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) doctor for possible nose injury

Nate Landwehr (left eye): Mandatory seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard fight; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration on left eye

David Onama (left eye): Mandatory seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard fight; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration on left eye

Yazmin Jauregui: Mandatory seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard fight

Iasmin Lucindo (right cheek): Mandatory seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard fight; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration on right cheek

Azamat Murzakanov: Mandatory seven days

Devin Clark (left hand, right foot): Mandatory seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible left hand injury; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible right foot injury

Priscila Cachoiera: Mandatory seven days

Ariane Lipski: Mandatory seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO

Gerald Meerschaert: Mandatory seven days

Bruno Silva: Mandatory seven days; suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for hard fight

Angela Hill: Mandatory seven days

Lupita Godinez (chest): Mandatory seven days; suspended 180 days or until cleared by X-ray for possible injury on chest

Martin Buday: Mandatory seven days

Łukasz Brzeski (right eye): Mandatory seven days; suspended 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration on right eye

Nina Nunes: Mandatory seven days

Cynthia Calvillo (left eye): Mandatory seven days; 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard fight; 60 days or until cleared by CT of orbital or ophthalmologist for possible left eye injury

Gabriel Benitez (left hand, left ankle, left elbow): Mandatory seven days; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible left hand injury; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible left ankle injury; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible left elbow injury

Charlie Ontiveros (left eye, right little toe): Mandatory seven days; 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration on left eye; 180 days until cleared by doctor for possible injury to right little toe

Tyson Nam: Mandatory seven days

Ode’ Osbourne: Mandatory seven days; 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO

Josh Quinlan: Mandatory seven days

Jason Witt: Mandatory seven days; 60 days with 30 days no contact for KO

Youssef Zalal: Mandatory seven days

Da’Mon Blackshear: Mandatory seven days