Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. We provide you with a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 178

UFC San Diego was wild: Vera KOs Cruz, Onama-Landwehr is a classic, Nina Nunes retires on a win - 1:43

NEWS ROUNDUP

Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 possible for December - 28:44

https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/8/11/23302070/jiri-prochazka-vs-glover-teixeira-2-in-talks-for-ufc-282-in-december

Rory MacDonald retires after PFL playoff loss - 34:53

https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/8/14/23305378/rory-macdonald-announces-retirement-after-2022-pfl-playoffs-exit

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 48:08

Goiti Yamauchi decks Neiman Gracie with uppercut KO

https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1558287908418867201?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Teofimo Lopez stops Pedro Campa, Ryan Garcia fight perhaps?

https://twitter.com/trboxing/status/1558659971306229765?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/trboxing/status/1558661108935770112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

