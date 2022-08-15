Dominick Reyes returns, meets Ryan Spann at UFC 281

The ‘Devastator’ returns.

Dominick Reyes is sharing the Octagon with Ryan Spann at UFC 281, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie was the first to report the fight.

Reyes has not fought since suffering a second-round KO to Jiří Procházka in a ‘Fight of the Night’ awarded performance at UFC Vegas 25 over a year ago. That was the third straight loss for the Cage Combat Academy product, who also fell to Jan Blachowicz (by TKO) and Jon Jones (by unanimous decision) in consecutive championship appearances at UFC 247 and UFC 253, respectively. Despite his absence, Reyes still sits at No. 7 in the division.

The 32-year-old was previously 12-0 as a professional, with half of those wins coming under the UFC banner. He defeated the likes of Ovince Saint Preux, Volkan Oezdemir and former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman in that run.

Spann has alternated between wins and losses in his past five appearances. ‘Superman’ held wins over Sam Alvey and Misha Cirkunov but suffered losses to Johnny Walker and Anthony Smith. The Fortis MMA representative recently returned to the win column with a first-round submission of Ion Cutelaba at UFC Vegas 54 this past May.

UFC 281 is headlined by a middleweight championship fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. With the addition of Reyes vs. Spann, the event has three confirmed fights. Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more updates on the event as they become available in the coming weeks.