Police investigate after two Pakistani boxers go missing during Commonwealth Games

Two members of the Pakistan’s boxing delegation have gone missing in Birmingham, England, following the conclusion of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Pakistan Boxing Federation secretary Nasir Tang said boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazeer Ullah vanished just hours before the team was due to return to Islamabad.

“The travel documents including their passports are still with federation officials who accompanied the boxing team to the Games,” Tang told The Indian Express.

Local law enforcement launched an investigation shortly after the two boxers went missing. The force told Insidethegames that “…we are making enquiries, including CCTV work, to ensure they are safe and well.”

The disappearance of the boxers came just two months after a national swimmer, Faizan Akbar also disappeared while competing in the FINA World Championships in Hungary. Akbar went missing with his passport and has not been located since June.

Earlier in the games, ten members of the Sri Lankan delegation were reported to have gone missing.

Pakistan won seven medals at the 2020 Commonwealth Games, though none were in boxing. Baloch, a seven-time national champion, was defeated in a round-of-32 fight in the light welterweight category, while Ullah was defeated in a round-of-16 bout in the heavyweight category.