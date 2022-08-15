Fights on Tap: Jack Hermansson vs. Derek Brunson among 20 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

The UFC gave us a great event in its return to San Diego this past Saturday. Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera finished Dominick Cruz with a jaw-dropping head kick that should easily be in the running for ‘KO of the Year,’ and Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama was one of the most entertaining fights of the year so far. And a special shout-out should go to Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo, the promotional newcomers who delivered in a back-and-forth affair that earned praise from UFC president Dana White. With the event now over, we can look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized 20 fights this week, and a pair of middleweight contenders are throwing down at the end of the year.

A fight between Jack Hermansson and Derek Brunson is being targeted for an upcoming UFC Fight Night scheduled for Dec. 3 at a soon-to-be-announced location and venue.

Hermansson rebounded from a split decision loss to Sean Strickland with a unanimous decision against Chris Curtis at UFC London in July. The ‘Joker’ has alternated between wins and losses in his past six appearances. Brunson recently fought in a No. 1 contender against Jared Cannonier at UFC 271, where he was finished by second-round KO. That loss to Cannonier snapped a five-fight win streak that included names such as Edmen Shahbazyan, Kevin Holland and Darren Till.

UFC Paris — September 3

Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Henry — featherweight

First rep. by Paradigm Sports

Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Jourdain — featherweight

First rep. by Al Zullino

UFC 279 — September 10

Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse — welterweight

First rep. by Tudor Leonte of Sherdog

UFC Fight Night — September 17

Tony Gravely vs. Javid Basharat — bantamweight

First rep. by Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie

UFC Fight Night — October 1

Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — October 15

Mana Martinez vs. Brandon Davis — bantamweight

First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency

UFC 280 — October 22

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev — welterweight

First rep. by Red Fury MMA

Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson — middleweight

First rep. by MMA Fight Universe

UFC Fight Night — October 29

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Vinicius Salvador — flyweight

First rep. by Raphael Marinho of Combate

Roman Dolidze vs. Phil Hawes — middleweight

First rep. by Giorgi Kokiashvili of Setanta Sports

Christian Rodriguez vs. Garrett Armfield — bantamweight

First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland

Tresean Gore vs. Josh Fremd — middleweight

First rep. by Mike Heck of MMA Fighting

Tim Means vs. Max Griffin — welterweight

First rep. by Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie

UFC Fight Night — November 5

Nate Maness vs. Tagir Ulanbekov — flyweight

First rep. by James Lynch

Ramona Pascual vs. Tamires Vidal — women’s bantamweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Liudvik Sholinian — bantamweight

First rep. by Nolan King and Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Polyana Viana — women’s strawweight

First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland

UFC 281 — November 12

Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann — women’s flyweight

First rep. by Blanchfield on Instagram

UFC Fight Night — December 3

Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus — middleweight

First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency

Jack Hermansson vs. Derek Brunson — middleweight

First rep. by Ariel Helwani

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 286 — October 1

Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy — featherweight

First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN

Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola — bantamweight

First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN

Max Rohskopf vs. Mike Hamel — lightweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

Nick Browne vs. Islam Mamedov — lightweight

First rep. by Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie

Keoni Diggs vs. Ricardo Seixas — lightweight

First rep. by Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie

Khadzhimurat Bestaev vs. Khalid Murtazaliev — middleweight

First rep. by Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie

Miguel Peimbert vs. Bobby Seronio III — bantamweight

First rep. by Curtis Calhoun of MMA News

Chris Avila vs. Lance Gibson Jr. — lightweight

First rep. by Ariel Helwani

Vladimir Tokov vs. Jay Jay Wilson — lightweight

First rep. by Stephen Foote of Newshub

Bellator Milan — October 29

Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui — lightweight

Fabian Edwards vs. Charlie Ward — middleweight

Saul Rogers vs. Tim Wilde — lightweight

Justin Gonzalez vs. Andrew Fisher — featherweight

Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi — lightweight

Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco — light heavyweight

Alfie Davies vs. Thibault Gouti — lightweight

Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto — women’s strawweight

Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro — featherweight

Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk — middleweight

Nicolò Solli vs. Bourama Camara — welterweight

Steven Hill vs. Walter Pugliesi — middleweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 73 — August 20

Miłosz Melchert vs. Carl McNally — bantamweight

Krystian Bielski vs. Ion Surdu — catchweight (181 lbs.)

Borys Borkowski vs. Borys Borkowski — catchweight (183 lbs.)