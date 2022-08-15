Fights on Tap: Jack Hermansson vs. Derek Brunson among 20 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
The UFC gave us a great event in its return to San Diego this past Saturday. Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera finished Dominick Cruz with a jaw-dropping head kick that should easily be in the running for ‘KO of the Year,’ and Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama was one of the most entertaining fights of the year so far. And a special shout-out should go to Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo, the promotional newcomers who delivered in a back-and-forth affair that earned praise from UFC president Dana White. With the event now over, we can look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.
The UFC either announced or finalized 20 fights this week, and a pair of middleweight contenders are throwing down at the end of the year.
A fight between Jack Hermansson and Derek Brunson is being targeted for an upcoming UFC Fight Night scheduled for Dec. 3 at a soon-to-be-announced location and venue.
Hermansson rebounded from a split decision loss to Sean Strickland with a unanimous decision against Chris Curtis at UFC London in July. The ‘Joker’ has alternated between wins and losses in his past six appearances. Brunson recently fought in a No. 1 contender against Jared Cannonier at UFC 271, where he was finished by second-round KO. That loss to Cannonier snapped a five-fight win streak that included names such as Edmen Shahbazyan, Kevin Holland and Darren Till.
UFC Paris — September 3
Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Henry — featherweight
First rep. by Paradigm Sports
Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Jourdain — featherweight
First rep. by Al Zullino
UFC 279 — September 10
Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse — welterweight
First rep. by Tudor Leonte of Sherdog
UFC Fight Night — September 17
Tony Gravely vs. Javid Basharat — bantamweight
First rep. by Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie
UFC Fight Night — October 1
Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones — bantamweight
UFC Fight Night — October 15
Mana Martinez vs. Brandon Davis — bantamweight
First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency
UFC 280 — October 22
Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev — welterweight
First rep. by Red Fury MMA
Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson — middleweight
First rep. by MMA Fight Universe
UFC Fight Night — October 29
Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Vinicius Salvador — flyweight
First rep. by Raphael Marinho of Combate
Roman Dolidze vs. Phil Hawes — middleweight
First rep. by Giorgi Kokiashvili of Setanta Sports
Christian Rodriguez vs. Garrett Armfield — bantamweight
First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland
Tresean Gore vs. Josh Fremd — middleweight
First rep. by Mike Heck of MMA Fighting
Tim Means vs. Max Griffin — welterweight
First rep. by Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie
UFC Fight Night — November 5
Nate Maness vs. Tagir Ulanbekov — flyweight
First rep. by James Lynch
Ramona Pascual vs. Tamires Vidal — women’s bantamweight
First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie
Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Liudvik Sholinian — bantamweight
First rep. by Nolan King and Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie
Jinh Yu Frey vs. Polyana Viana — women’s strawweight
First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland
UFC 281 — November 12
Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann — women’s flyweight
First rep. by Blanchfield on Instagram
UFC Fight Night — December 3
Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus — middleweight
First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency
Jack Hermansson vs. Derek Brunson — middleweight
First rep. by Ariel Helwani
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 286 — October 1
Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy — featherweight
First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN
Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola — bantamweight
First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN
Max Rohskopf vs. Mike Hamel — lightweight
First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie
Nick Browne vs. Islam Mamedov — lightweight
First rep. by Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie
Keoni Diggs vs. Ricardo Seixas — lightweight
First rep. by Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie
Khadzhimurat Bestaev vs. Khalid Murtazaliev — middleweight
First rep. by Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie
Miguel Peimbert vs. Bobby Seronio III — bantamweight
First rep. by Curtis Calhoun of MMA News
Chris Avila vs. Lance Gibson Jr. — lightweight
First rep. by Ariel Helwani
Vladimir Tokov vs. Jay Jay Wilson — lightweight
First rep. by Stephen Foote of Newshub
Bellator Milan — October 29
Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui — lightweight
Fabian Edwards vs. Charlie Ward — middleweight
Saul Rogers vs. Tim Wilde — lightweight
Justin Gonzalez vs. Andrew Fisher — featherweight
Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi — lightweight
Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco — light heavyweight
Alfie Davies vs. Thibault Gouti — lightweight
Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto — women’s strawweight
Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro — featherweight
Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk — middleweight
Nicolò Solli vs. Bourama Camara — welterweight
Steven Hill vs. Walter Pugliesi — middleweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 73 — August 20
Miłosz Melchert vs. Carl McNally — bantamweight
Krystian Bielski vs. Ion Surdu — catchweight (181 lbs.)
Borys Borkowski vs. Borys Borkowski — catchweight (183 lbs.)
