Paddy Pimblett weighs ‘about 200 pounds’ since his last fight, targeting December return in Vegas

Paddy Pimblett is making the most of his time off as the 27-year-old lightweight prospect has ballooned up to 200 pounds since his last fight at UFC London.

Pimblett, known for gaining weight in between fights, revealed backstage at UFC San Diego that he has gained roughly 45 pounds in three weeks.

“I’m about 200 (pounds),” Pimblett said on Saturday (h/t MMA Junkie). “I don’t know (if it’s normal). You could say that, you could not say that.

Pimblett plans to take his weight more seriously as he starts fighting higher-ranked opponents, but for now, he intends to enjoy himself as much as possible.

“When I’m a little older and I start fighting ranked opponents, I will keep my weight down, but for now, I enjoy putting on a little chub rub on,” he said.

As one of the fastest-growing stars in the UFC, Pimblett (3-0 UFC, 19-3 MMA) naturally finds himself the target of those wanting to build a reputation off the back of his name, recently drawing the ire of Terrance McKinney and Drew Dober.

With no name in mind for his next opponent, Pimblett didn’t respond to either of those callouts, but he would like to return to the UFC in December, preferably in Las Vegas.

“Everyone wants to fight me, lad,” Pimblett said. “They all got less than 100,000 followers, and I’m at 1.8 million or something. That’s why they want to fight me. I’m also not a very scary dude. I don’t look that intimidating, lad. So people think, ‘Oh, I can beat him.’ And when you get in the cage with me, and you’ve got to solve the puzzle, you can’t.”

“I think I’m going to fight in Vegas,” he added. “That’s what I’m hoping. I’ve seen the card get slated for December 10.”

Pimblett last fought at UFC Fight Night 208 where he submitted Syndicate MMA’s Jordan Leavitt with a rear-naked choke in the second round. He has won all three of his UFC fights via stoppage.