UFC 278: ‘Usman vs Edwards 2’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the latest PPV event 2022 has to offer, UFC 278, which goes down on Saturday, August 20th at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. In the main event, reigning UFC World Welterweight defending Champion, Kamaru Usman takes on No. 2 ranked, Leon Edwards, for a must-see rematch.

The co-main is sure to be a Light Heavyweight barnburner. We will be treated to ‘The Eraser’ Paulo Costa battling it out against the dangerous entity, Luke Rockhold.

As if that weren’t enough excitement for one night, the UFC is also showcasing a much-anticipated bout between Bantamweight fight veteran, José Aldo, and up-and-comer, Merab Dvalishvili.

The UFC 278 main card of five bouts (including the title bouts) airs live on ESPN+ PPV with a start time of 10/7PM ETPT, this is preceded by four Featured Prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8/5PM ETPT, with the event starting off with four Early Prelims on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ at 6/3PM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.