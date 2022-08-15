UFC 278 Picks & UFC San Diego Reactions | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz REACTIONS — 2:14

Overall, this 13-bout card saw four exciting first round finishes, six thrilling KO/TKO’s, one sweet submissions, and several hard-fought decisions - 1 majority, 2 split, 2 unanimous, with the opening bout ending in a majority draw. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — FOTN: Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama. POTN: Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera & Tyson Nam.

Here’s a look at the UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz fight card with full results & updated fight records:

The main event was scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds each. | Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. AUG. 13

At 2:24 — 13. Main Event: Marlon Vera (22-7) DEF. Dominick Cruz (24-4) — via KO, Head Kick at 2:17 of the fourth round

At 17:26 — 12. Co-Main Event: Nate Landwehr (16-4) DEF. David Onama (10-2) — via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)

At 26:26 — 11. Yazmin Jauregui (9-0) DEF. Iasmin Lucindo (13-5) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

At 29:28 — 10. Azamat Murzakanov (12-0) DEF. Devin Clark (13-7) — via TKO (strikes, G&P) at 1:18 of the third round

At 32:48 — 9. Priscilla Cachoeira (12-4) DEF. Ariane Lipski (14-8) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:05 of the first round

At 33:46 — 8. Gerald Meerschaert (35-15) DEF. Bruno Silva (22-8) — via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:39 of the third round

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 35:12 — 7. Angela Hill (14-12) DEF. Lupita Godinez (8-3) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 36:09 — 6. Martin Buday (11-1) DEF. Lukasz Brzeski (8-2) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

At 37:05 — 5. Nina Nunes (11-7) DEF. Cynthia Cavillo (9-5) — via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

At 39:53 — 4. Gabriel Benitez (23-10) DEF. Charlie Ontiveros (11-9) — via TKO (strikes, G&P) at 3:35 of the first round

At 40:42 — 3. Tyson Nam (21-12) DEF. Ode Osbourne (11-5) — via KO, Counter Right Hook at 2:59 of the first round

At 41:22 — 2. Josh Quinlan (6-0) DEF. Jason Witt (19-9) — via KO, Left Hook at 2:09 of the first round

At 41:43 — Youssef Zalal (10-5) OVER Da’Mon Blackshear (12-4) — (29-28) fight to a majority draw (28-28, 28-28)

UFC 278 PPV: Usman vs. Edwards 2 PICKS — 42:16

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our duo will go about predicting the UFC 278 PPV bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT, this Sat, August 20th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change:

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. AUG. 20 — 10/7PM ETPT (12 Cares)

13. Main Event UFC Welterweight Title Bout/Rematch: Kamaru Usman (20-1) vs. Leon Edwards (19-3) — At 1:00:02, 3 Cares

12. 185lbs: Paulo Costa (13-2) vs. Luke Rockhold (16-5) — At 57:52, 3 Cares

11. 135lbs: José Aldo (31-7) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (14-4) — At 56:06, 3 Cares, But Split

10. 265lbs: Marcin Tybura (22-7) vs. Alexandr Romanov (16-0) — At 53:49, 3 Cares

9. 205lbs: Tyson Pedro (8-3) vs. Harry Hunsucker (7-5) — At 53:03

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 8/5PM ETPT (0 Cares)

8. 155lbs: Jared Gordon (18-5) vs. Leonardo Santos (18-5) — At 52:19

7. 135lbs: Lucie Pudilová (13-7) vs. Yanan Wu (13-5) — At 51:20

6. 145lbs: Sean Woodson (9-1) vs. Luis Saldaña (16-7) — At 49:33

5. 125lbs: Miranda Maverick (10-4) vs. Shanna Young (8-4) — At 46:41

UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS | 6/3PM ETPT (0 Cares)

4. 170lbs: AJ Fletcher (9-1) vs. Ange Loosa (8-3) — At 46:23

3. 125lbs: Amir Albazi (14-1) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (13-4) — At 45:51

2. 135lbs: Aoriqileng (23-9) vs. Jay Perrin (10-5) — At 45:08

1. 125lbs: Victor Altamirano (10-2) vs. Daniel da Silva (11-3) — At 44:44

Be sure to follow Eugene on twitter @EugeneSRobinson, John is @heynottheface, and of course you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and twice a week she’s on @MookieNCrookie AND @LevelChangePod.

For all your Odds and Betting information, be sure to visit the DraftKings SportsBook prior to every MMA event.

If you would like to catch the show on our BE Presents YouTube Channel, join the gang right here:

If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.