Video: Teofimo Lopez wins comeback fight by TKO vs. Pedro Campa

Former lightweight boxing champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) made a triumphant return to the ring on Saturday night in Las Vegas, stopping the way overmatched Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs) by seventh-round TKO. This fight also doubled as Lopez’s debut at 140 lbs, a weight class he’s planning to compete at permanently after his stunning upset loss to George Kambosos Jr last November.

For the most part, Lopez’s offensive skills looked more like we’ve been accustomed to seeing, but Campa did get his licks in and while he was clearly losing he did have some decent moments during the fight. Ultimately Lopez’s vastly superior ability and athleticism came through, with a knockdown scored in the seventh round off a right-left combination. A series of punches prompted a referee stoppage which may have seemed early at first glance, but within the context of the fight it was justified.

Watch the finish below:

Lopez told ESPN that he intends to return on December 10th on pay-per-view, which only looks partially correct. Top Rank does have a card lined up for that date but pay-per-view is not an option when it’s the same night as UFC 282. Despite his desire to challenge for the junior welterweight titles, that will likely have to wait until 2023 as Josh Taylor seemingly is in line for a rematch with Jack Catterall, while Regis Prograis and Jose Zepeda are lined up for a vacant title fight later this fall.