UFC 278 video: Watch Countdown to Usman vs. Edwards 2

UFC 278 fight week is here!

On August 20th in Salt Lake City, reigning welterweight champion and pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman puts his title on the line against a familiar foe in Leon Edwards. These two fought way back in December 2015, with Usman winning a decision. It remains to date Edwards’ most recent defeat, having gone 9-0 (1 NC) over his subsequent ten bouts. Usman will still be a hefty favorite to remain atop the welterweight throne.

As usual, when it’s a pay-per-view week it gets the Countdown treatment. You can watch the full Countdown to UFC 278 video at the top of the page. In addition to the title fight main event, you get a preview of the co-main between former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold and ex-title challenger Paulo Costa.

UFC 278 airs live on ESPN+ PPV, with a main card start time of 10 PM ET/7 PM PT and prelims once again simulcast on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. The early prelims on ESPN and ESPN+ at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.