UFC San Diego: Henry Cejudo ‘not impressed’ with Marlon Vera’s performance

Henry Cejudo is a hard man to impress.

The former UFC two-division champion and Olympic gold medalist was critical of Marlon Vera’s performance against Dominick Cruz on Saturday despite ‘Chito’ winning the fight via fourth-round knockout and bagging a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

‘Triple C’ claims Vera, who knocked out Cruz with a head kick, should have finished the fight sooner and that he was getting outpointed until he landed the KO.

Cejudo made his feelings known on Twitter, although it’s hard to tell whether he was actually being serious.

“[Dominick] was easily winning that fight(4-0) he leans the head too heavy and it’s the same way I knocked him out too. Chito won but I’m not impressed by his performance. Going back too much and getting point fought the whole fight. Chito could have finished him a couple times and didn’t.”

Vera beat Cruz to extend his winning streak to 4-0 and potentially land a title shot against the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280. He is currently #5 in the UFC bantamweight rankings.