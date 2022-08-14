Paddy Pimblett thinks Charles Oliveira ‘is gonna have too much’ for Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Paddy Pimblett thinks Charles Oliveira will be too much for Islam Makhachev in their lightweight title fight at UFC 280 despite Makhachev being the betting favorite.

Pimblett, who has aspirations of one day becoming a UFC champion himself, thinks Oliveira is the more well-rounded fighter and has faced a higher level of competition than his Dagestani counterpart.

‘The Baddy’ thinks ‘Do Bronx’ will get the job done inside three rounds and that Makhachev will come up short against the Brazilian similar to previous opponents Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, neither of whom made it to the championship rounds.

“It’s gonna be a big fight, but I think Charles is gonna have too much for him,” Pimblett told reporters backstage at UFC San Diego (h/t Sportskeeda). “I think Charles will finish him, in like 3, something like that. He’s [been] through a much higher caliber of opponents, [comepted against a] lot more dangerous fighters, and he’s come through the other side. And I just think he’s got too many tools in his arsenal for Islam to deal with.”

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev is scheduled to take place on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.