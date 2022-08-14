Why not? — Michael Bisping thinks Nick Diaz a great option for Conor McGregor’s comeback fight

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has listed Nick Diaz as a wildcard opponent for Conor McGregor’s comeback fight.

Bisping, the former UFC middleweight champion, thinks it’s a ‘winnable fight’ for both men and a bonafide PPV seller due to McGregor’s backstory with Nick’s younger brother Nate Diaz.

McGregor has already fought Nate twice, and with a trilogy bout likely off the cards, Bisping thinks the next best option would be Conor vs. Nick, live on pay-per-view.

“It’s a winnable fight for both men,” Bisping said of the matchup on his YouTube channel (h/t MMA News). “There’s a fucking epic storyline because he already beat up [Nick Diaz’s] little brother… For McGregor, he would love that, it’s a big name… Conor McGregor vs. Nick Diaz, PPV. The only wrinkle is when McGregor fights, it’s always a main event. I don’t think Nick would come in as a main event.”

Diaz was last seen in action at UFC 266, where he took on fellow O.G. Robbie Lawler at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He lost the fight via third-round TKO but looked relatively good considering he was coming off a six-year layoff. landing a total of 150 significant strikes.

McGregor, on the other hand, is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses to Dustin Poirier and is in desperate need of a win. ‘The Notorious’ is still recovering from the broken leg he suffered against ‘The Diamond’ at UFC 264 and is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the year, with a comeback likely in early 2023.