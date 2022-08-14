UFC San Diego: Vera vs. Cruz | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon is here, joined by his cohort, Eddie Mercado. We recorded for you on Saturday, August 13th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz 13-bout Fight Night event; which took place at The Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any platform in our BE Presents Podcast Network.

For all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

Overall, this 13-bout card saw four exciting first round finishes, six thrilling KO/TKO’s, one sweet submissions, and several hard-fought decisions - 1 majority, 2 split, 2 unanimous, with the opening bout ending in a majority draw. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — FOTN: Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama. POTN: Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera & Tyson Nam.

Here’s a look at the UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz fight card with full results & updated fight records:

The main event was scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds each. | Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. AUG. 13

13. Main Event: Marlon Vera (22-7) DEF. Dominick Cruz (24-4) — via KO, Head Kick at 2:17 of the fourth round

12. Co-Main Event: Nate Landwehr (16-4) DEF. David Onama (10-2) — via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)

11. Yazmin Jauregui (9-0) DEF. Iasmin Lucindo (13-5) — ia unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

10. Azamat Murzakanov (12-0) DEF. Devin Clark (13-7) — via TKO (strikes, G&P) at 1:18 of the third round

9. Priscilla Cachoeira (12-4) DEF. Ariane Lipski (14-8) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:05 of the first round

8. Gerald Meerschaert (35-15) DEF. Bruno Silva (22-8) — via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:39 of the third round

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS

7. Angela Hill (14-12) DEF. Lupita Godinez (8-3) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Martin Buday (11-1) DEF. Lukasz Brzeski (8-2) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

5. Nina Nunes (11-7) DEF. Cynthia Cavillo (9-5) — via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

4. Gabriel Benitez (23-10) DEF. Charlie Ontiveros (11-9) — via TKO (strikes, G&P) at 3:35 of the first round

3. Tyson Nam (21-12) DEF. Ode Osbourne (11-5) — via KO, Counter Right Hook at 2:59 of the first round

2. Josh Quinlan (6-0) DEF. Jason Witt (19-9) — via KO, Left Hook at 2:09 of the first round

Youssef Zalal (10-5) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (12-4) — (29-28) fight to a majority draw (28-28, 28-28)

