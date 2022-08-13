‘That kick was nasty ‘ - Pros react to Marlon Vera’s stunning KO of Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego

Marlon Vera made a statement at UFC San Diego. After struggling with Dominick Cruz’s technique for the first couple of rounds, ‘Chito’ managed to find his rhythm in the later portion of the fight, until landing a flush head kick that earned him a KO win in the fourth round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.
Dominick Straight To Business #UFCSAnDiego— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) August 14, 2022
I like Chito, but Cruz is a true symbol of resilience! 3 ACL surgeries…a real legend!#UFCSanDiego— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) August 14, 2022
Cruz looking solid! Vera needs to capitalize on those heavy shots or Cruz will dance around him all night. #UFCSanDiego— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 14, 2022
Good pressure from Chito but Another round in the bag for Cruz #UFCSAnDiego— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) August 14, 2022
Cruz looking good, up 2 imo #UFCSAnDiego— Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) August 14, 2022
Cruz up 2 RDs. Vera needs more activity. I think he’s waiting on the TD attempts. #UFCSanDiego— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 14, 2022
I’m a striker so those drops mean everything to me…. My brother @chitoveraUFC is winning #UFCSAnDiego— Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) August 14, 2022
Wooooow— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 14, 2022
God Damn Don’t Blink #UFCSAnDiego— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) August 14, 2022
Oooooo that kick was nastyyyyy— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 14, 2022
Yesssssss!!!!!!! #IridiumGang #UFCSAnDiego @chitoveraUFC is nasty!— Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) August 14, 2022
OUT!!!! #UFCSanDiego— Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) August 14, 2022
Cruz winning , fighting the perfect fight and just couldn’t make mistake with chito. Chito can lose the whole fight but find that kill shot at any moment lately. Always dangerous and very hard to hurt— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) August 14, 2022
Sheesh still mad love to the OG Cruz. Just one of those styles where age shows. Chito vs Yan would be hectic!— Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) August 14, 2022
Holy Crap what a head kick Chito @JasonKHouse !!!! @ufc #UFCSanDiego— Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) August 14, 2022
Father Time is truly undefeated. I said before this fight, that it may be the passing of the guards. Chito can still take a shot, Cruz, not so much. It’s the circle of life in this game. Chito caught him at the right time in both their careers. Great win! #UFCSanDiego— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 14, 2022
Waited for the right opportunity and @chitoveraUFC capitalized on it. The Head kick that’s taking him to the top contender spot! #UFCSAnDiego— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) August 14, 2022
That was brutal #UFC— Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) August 14, 2022
Happy for my boy Chito. Love seeing him do good.— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) August 14, 2022
One of my all time favorites and always a champion ! @DominickCruz— Nasrat Haqparast (@Nasrat_mma) August 14, 2022
