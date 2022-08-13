UFC San Diego: Cruz vs. Vera live results, discussion, play by play

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and play-by-play (main event) as UFC Fight Night: Cruz vs. Vera goes down from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

The main event for this fight night will take place in the bantamweight division, with former champ Dominick Cruz trying to make one last run at another title run when he takes on the surging Marlon Vera. The co-main comes at featherweight, with Nate Landwehr meeting David Onama.

This will be an ESPN show and is going down at the usual time. The seven-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4pm ET/1pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+. The six-fight main card will stay on ESPN and ESPN+ and that is scheduled to start at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz

Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Bruno Silva vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Angela Hill vs. Loopy Godinez

Martin Buday vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Ontiveros

Ode’ Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam

Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan

Youssef Zalal vs. Da’Mon Blackshear