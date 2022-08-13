UFC San Diego video: Marlon Vera starches Dominick Cruz with kick to the kisser

The top of the UFC San Diego billing did not disappoint! The UFC’s #5 ranked bantamweight, Marlon “Chito” Vera, devastated the former champion, Dominick Cruz, with a brilliant head kick in the fourth round.

Cruz was delivering all sorts of volume to get things going, but Chito dropped him with a left hook towards the end of the opening round. Cruz got back to work in the second act, doing his usual funk and blitzing with flurries of punches. The third round saw Vera rock Cruz again, this time with a right hand, but Dom didn’t go down all thew way. The fourth frame was where the incredible head kick landed right to the face, causing Cruz to fall face down. Chito pounced with some followup ground and pound to make sure his job was done to cement his fourth fight in a row.

Cruz tried again for a takedown to start the fourth frame, but failed to get the fight to the floor. Then, a stiff jab from Vera dropped Cruz, who quickly recovered again. Shortly after that, a nasty head kick came flying in and smacked Cruz flush in the face. Cruz hit the deck and Chito followed up with fight-ending ground and pound. EEK!

Marlon Vera def. Dominick Cruz by KO at 2:17 of round 4: Bantamweight

WOOOOW chitoveraUFC LO MANDA A DORMIR CON UNA PATADA DESCOMUNAL‼️ #UFCSanDiego pic.twitter.com/MrJoadYAl1 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 14, 2022

Gran pateo y derechazo de @DominickCruz para empezar el round #UFCSanDiego pic.twitter.com/JqXUYuGRCq — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 14, 2022