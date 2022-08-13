UFC San Diego: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz betting odds

The day has come for UFC San Diego to blast off from the Pechanga Arena in California, USA. The top of the billing will involve the UFC’s former bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz, scrapping it out with the promotion’s #5 ranked 135-pounder, Marlon “Chito” Vera. Let’s now go take a look at what the odds have to say about this one.

Marlon Vera has been steadily climbing the ranks at 135-pounds, and has learned a few lessons along the way to achieve a UFC record of 13-6. With less miles on his body, and a slightly better winning streak going on, the oddsmakers have decided to side with Vera here. Chito is sporting a strongly favored moneyline of -230, and a successful $100 bet at that line would receive a complete payout of $143.48.

Dominick Cruz became the WEC bantamweight champion before Chito competed in his first professional MMA match (2010). Cruz has only lost three times in career, all of which were title bouts, and he’s currently won two fights in a row. Father Time might be Cruz’s true opponent, and the odds here reflect that. Cruz is posted up as a +195 underdog, with a $100 bet on “The Dominator” standing to see a total return of $295.

According to the odds, the UFC San Diego main event will be reaching the scorecards. The prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ can be scooped up with a favored position of -165, with a +120 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ option. Naturally, Chito is the fighter deemed more likely to get the nod, as ‘Vera wins by decision’ is trending at +140, while ‘Cruz wins by decision’ is listed a bit further out at +300.

Check out the UFC San Diego betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

