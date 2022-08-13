‘Do better’, Daniel Cormier fires back at another UFC star over commentary role

UFC 280 is shaping up to be an epic card (on paper) with two title fights on tap and a number of other bouts involving top contenders.

The main event is scheduled to feature Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title. The co-main event sees Aljamain Sterling defend his UFC bantamweight title against former champ T.J. Dillashaw.

The card also includes Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot and Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos.

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till is excited for the card and especially the main event. However, when discussing Oliveira vs. Makhachev online Till made a request that seemed to anger a former UFC champ-champ.

“Charles Vs Islam What a fight,” wrote Till. “Just don’t let DC commentate.”

Daniel ‘DC’ Cormier didn’t take kindly to that slight. “Darren I expect better from you,” he responded. “And honestly my commentary doesn’t affect the judges or anything honestly. Most times my team is mad at me because they feel I am too much in other direction. Do better Till!”

Till soon backed down from his criticism, telling Cormier “I was just joking, I only said it for likes and retweets. Hope to see you there commentating.”

This isn’t the first (or second) time Cormier has been called out for his commentary. Fans, fighters and a notable broadcast teammate have all had pops at Cormier for his work on the mic.

Dominick Cruz, who fights Marlon Vera this evening, famously criticized Cormier for not doing his homework ahead of events. This lead to a very public back and forth between the two.

Cormier is due to call that fight alongside fellow former champ Michael Bisping and Brendan Fitzgerald.