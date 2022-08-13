Dana White gives his pick for MMA’s ‘GOAT,’ explains why it won’t be Khabib

Many would easily consider retired former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as the sport’s greatest of all time. Apart from retiring with an undefeated record off of an impressive win against a game fighter, “The Eagle” also defeated and even dismantled some of the elite names in the UFC’s lightweight division.

UFC president Dana White, however, isn’t too willing to bestow that title upon Nurmagomedov. And in his recent Actually Me segment on GQ, he explained why.

“It’s so hard. Obviously, he’s talented enough. Who knows what he could’ve accomplished? But he retired too early,” he said.

“Believe me when I tell you that I’ve tried to convince Khabib to come out of retirement. We’ll see what happens over the next couple of years, but I feel like he left in his prime. Look at what he did to Justin Gaethje right before he retired.”

When it comes to the ‘GOAT’ conversation, White does have one name in mind.

“Jon Jones is probably gonna fight at heavyweight this year. Whatever you think about Jon, it’s hard not to call him the GOAT.”

Khabib retired at age 32 with a record of 29-0. But according to his coach Javier Mendez, a return could be possible if Charles Oliveira beats Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.