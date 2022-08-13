2022 PFL Playoffs: MacDonald vs. Taylor live results and discussion

The 2022 PFL playoffs are here and this time they’re overseas!

The semifinals of the PFL (Professional Fighter’s League) welterweight and heavyweight tournaments take place at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. It’s a straightforward deal where the semifinal winners face off against each other in November’s final, so there’s nothing else to really explain.

Now what’s not straightforward are the visa situations. Both the welterweight and heavyweight semis have been negatively impacted by this problem and it’s a real shame. Former UFC welterweight title challenger and ex-Bellator champ Rory MacDonald was supposed to face Magomed Umalatov in the main event, but Umalatov can’t make it to the UK so he’s been replaced by Dilano Taylor. The same issue arose for heavyweight Denis Goltsov, whose $1 million dreams are over beyond his control and now Juan Adams gets the call to face Matheus Scheffel, himself an injury replacement for 2021 champion Bruno Cappelozza.

The prelims begin at 12 PM ET on ESPN+ and followed by the main card at 2 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Postlims for PFL Europe Qualifiers follow the main card’s conclusion on ESPN+. International viewers can find their outlet here.

Full card below:

Tournament Semifinals Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET)

Rory MacDonald vs. Dilano Taylor

Ante Delija vs. Renan Ferreira

Matheus Scheffel vs. Juan Adams

Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal

Nathan Kelly vs. Ben Ellis - PFL Europe Qualifier

‘New Fighter Showcase’ Prelims (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Joshua O’Connor vs. Emran Sakhizada

Chris Mixan vs. Christian Stigenberg

Mick Stanton vs. Marcin Wojcik

Ronny Markes vs. Szymon Bajor

Lee Chadwick vs. Przemyslaw Mysiala

PFL Europe Qualifiers Postlims (ESPN+ at 4:30 p.m. ET)

Moktar Benkaci vs. Francesco Nuzzi

Vojto Barborik vs. Radu Maxim

Will Fleury vs. Anthony Salamone