Bellator 284: Gracie vs. Yamauchi live stream, results, discussion

Bellator MMA is in South Dakota for some Friday night fights.

At the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, Bellator 284 sees former welterweight title challenger Neiman Gracie take on longtime lightweight contender Goiti Yamauchi, who is moving up to 170 lbs for the first time in his career. In the co-main, former interim heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky looks to get back on track against Steve Mowry.

Bellator 284 kicks off with a free live stream of the prelims, which can be watched at the top of the page starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. Showtime has the main card at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. You can watch the main card on Bellator’s YouTube channel if you live in other select international jurisdictions. BBC iPlayer has this card for the United Kingdom viewers. Select countries have the live stream of the main card available on Bellator’s YouTube page.

Main Card (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Bruna Ellen

Said Sowma vs. Gokhan Saricam

Austin Vanderford vs. Aaron Jeffery

Preliminary Card (Online, 6 p.m. ET)

Josh Hill vs. Marcos Breno

Deanna Bennett vs. Justine Kish

Sullivan Cauley vs. Tyson Jeffries

Pat Downey vs. Keyes Nelson

Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Mark Currier

Mitchell McKee vs. Tony Ortega

Brett Bye vs. M,A,Yah II (amateur bout)