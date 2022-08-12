Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 on tap for UFC 282 in December

Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira have verbally agreed to a rematch for UFC 282, MMA Fighting confirmed on Thursday.

The pay-per-view, scheduled for Dec. 10, will likely take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, although a venue has yet to be confirmed.

The two previously fought at the Singapore Stadium in Kallang, Singapore in a fight that saw Prochazka get his hands raised after submitting then-light heavyweight titleholder Teixeira with a rear-naked choke in the fifth round. The win saw Prochazka, 29, become the UFC’s first-ever Czech champion.

Both fighters earned a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus after duking it out for five rounds in one of the most entertaining light heavyweight title fights in UFC history.

Prochazka will look to get the job done much quicker in the rematch as the 29-year-old was disappointed with his performance after almost being finished by Teixeira on several occasions in the first fight. He is currently on a thirteen-fight win streak and has gone to the distance just once in the last six years.

UFC 282, which is expected to feature Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2 as the main event, will likely be made official in the coming weeks.