‘His time has passed’ - Cormier sees no benefit in Tony Ferguson joining Jackson-Wink

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was recently seen training at the famed Jackson-Wink Academy in Albuquerque. “El Cucuy” mentioned being part of a team again after his brutal KO loss to Michael Chandler in May.

There are many upsides to Ferguson’s recent career decision. Newly-minted Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, however, sees otherwise.

“I tapped in on him chasing down that past greatness. I just don’t know if there’s any more of that. I just believe that we all have a time. And I believe that that time’s gone,” he said on ESPN’s DC & RC Show.

“I don’t believe that much is going to change for Tony Ferguson, the camp change. I just believe that his time has passed, and no camp change is gonna change that.”

Cormier explained further on twitter.

I legit have no issue with Tony, I was asked a question. Time waits for no man. We all lose that battle, I was a shell of myself in my last fight. But shit maybe I’m wrong and he will be the man again. But we can bet, most times Father Time wins. Lot of mileage on t Ferguson https://t.co/ANruKWBk3M — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 12, 2022

The 38-year-old Ferguson, who went on a seven-year dominant run that included a UFC intermi title, began to go on a decline after his 2020 loss to Justin Gaethje. Currently on a four-fight skid, his record stands at 25-7.