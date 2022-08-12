 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘His time has passed’ - Cormier sees no benefit in Tony Ferguson joining Jackson-Wink

“His time has passed, and no camp change is gonna change that.” 

By Milan Ordoñez
Tony Ferguson warms up for his UFC 274 main card bout against Michael Chandler
Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was recently seen training at the famed Jackson-Wink Academy in Albuquerque. “El Cucuy” mentioned being part of a team again after his brutal KO loss to Michael Chandler in May.

There are many upsides to Ferguson’s recent career decision. Newly-minted Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, however, sees otherwise.

“I tapped in on him chasing down that past greatness. I just don’t know if there’s any more of that. I just believe that we all have a time. And I believe that that time’s gone,” he said on ESPN’s DC & RC Show.

“I don’t believe that much is going to change for Tony Ferguson, the camp change. I just believe that his time has passed, and no camp change is gonna change that.”

Cormier explained further on twitter.

The 38-year-old Ferguson, who went on a seven-year dominant run that included a UFC intermi title, began to go on a decline after his 2020 loss to Justin Gaethje. Currently on a four-fight skid, his record stands at 25-7.

