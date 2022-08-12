Featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovksi offers to be back-up for UFC 280 headliner

Having cleaned out the UFC featherweight division, reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski has looked at the possibilities at 155 pounds. And he is liking his chances.

So much so that he is willing to be the backup fighter for UFC 280’s headliner, in case either Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev fails to step in.

“I want to get back in,” Volkanovski told Daniel Cormier as he sports a cast on his left hand. “I’m actually thinking, believe it or not, I’m thinking of… ‘Cause I’m still training. If they need a backup fighter, I’m gonna be the guy. I’m gonna be the guy that’s gonna be there.

“I’ll tell them I wanna be there, I will be the back-up. I’m gonna be fit enough, I’m gonna get enough of a camp to stay in good enough fitness. I’ll do it. That’s the type of guy I am.”

Fresh off a victory against former champion Max Holloway, Volkanovski’s next opponent challenger is up in the air. And he isn’t too keen on waiting around for too long.

“As I always say, I’ll make sure no one else can take that opportunity away from me. Because if someone else goes and does that, then I’m gonna wait even longer. I don’t like that.

“But I’m happy to sit there, if someone gets injured or doesn’t make weight or whatever, I’ll slip in.”

Oliveira vs. Makhachev will be for the vacant lightweight title. The stacked event takes place on October 22nd in Abu Dhabi.