UFC San Diego: Vera vs. Cruz preview - Does the ex-champ have one more run in him?

While there’s several contests hardcore fans will take an interest in for UFC San Diego, it’s really a one-fight card at its heart. Fortunately, it’s a pretty damned good fight. Two-time former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is making the most out of what appears to be his last gasp at a title run. However, since he lost to Henry Cejudo over two years ago, he gets what is easily his biggest challenge in Marlon Vera. The native of Ecuador has been on a violent tear as of late, putting together his talents as he makes his own run up the bantamweight ladder. If Vera loses, it’s unlikely to be the last chance for him to climb back into contention. It appears unlikely the same could be said about Cruz. I’d say this contest has gone under the radar as it could be one of the last opportunities we get to see one of the sports all-time greats in Cruz.

Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz, Bantamweight

There’s no doubt the ravages of age and injury have begun to take their toll on Cruz. While he has won every single non-title fight he has ever participated in, he hasn’t looked like the same fighter who reigned over the division on two separate occasions. He barely squeaked by Casey Kenney and was put on his ass by a Pedro Munhoz punch. Given Kenney hasn’t won a fight since that time and Munhoz has firmly established he’s on the outside looking in when it comes to the elite of the division, many take that as enough proof that Cruz shouldn’t be taken serious as a title contender. However, those same people seem to forget one major piece of the puzzle: Cruz won those fights.

Long considered one of the smartest fighters in the sport, there may not be a more studious combatant than Cruz in any combat sport. Aware of what he’s capable of, Cruz enters every contest with a well thought out plan for how he can best win the fight. His unorthodox standup with a heavy emphasis on lateral movement is designed to be difficult to prepare for, though many would argue the stress put on his knees from the style is what has contributed to his knee issues. Regardless, given the unpredictable nature of his standup, Cruz has been considered one of the hardest fighters in MMA to land a clean punch on. Cruz will gladly point out to anyone that not getting hit is a big part of winning a fight after all.

However, Kenney and Munhoz both landed their offense at a rate higher than anyone else previously had been able to outside of Henry Cejudo. Then again, both of them are also greater volume strikers than Vera is. In fact, Vera set the record for negative striking differential in a winning performance when Rob Font landed 112 more significant strikes than Vera did this past spring. That isn’t to say Vera hasn’t improved his output. He may have been in the negative against Font, but he still landed 159 punches of his own.

That said, the reason Vera won is due to his impressive power. He knocked Font to the mat on three occasions and hurt him several other times. He’s always been an opportunistic striker, but his timing has never been better than what it is at this point. It isn’t just his punches either. He can kick the legs out from his opponents – though Sean O’Malley will deny it – or land a kick upside their head with a high probability of putting them to sleep. With Vera’s exceptional timing and Cruz losing a step, many believe Vera having five rounds to find a finish works in his favor.

I happen to disagree. Cruz hasn’t utilized his wrestling as much as he did in his heyday, but it’s hard to believe he can’t score a takedown when he absolutely has to. Vera has improved his takedown defense vastly from when he first came into the UFC, but it’s hard to forget about Frankie Edgar winning their fight until he wasn’t. That included several takedowns with a good chunk of control time. Plus, Cruz’s output and conditioning has always been top notch. It’s plausible Cruz’s chin isn’t what it once was, but there’s no signs it has deteriorated to the extent of Edgar’s chin. Throw in Vera’s habit of operating off his back for long stints and I feel confident in going with the older fighter. While I’d say Vera wins more fights against those in the top ten of the official rankings than Cruz, styles makes fights and Cruz is a difficult matchup for Vera. The former champion keeps his title chances alive with a workmanlike performance. Cruz via decision