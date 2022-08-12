UFC San Diego: Vera vs. Cruz live weigh-in stream

The UFC is in San Diego this weekend with a hometown hero Dominick Cruz in the main event. Cruz is scheduled to meet Marlon Vera. And both men have a chance to vault into the title picture at bantamweight with an impressive win.

The remainder of the card is really for the hardcores. There aren’t a lot of household names here, but some of these match-ups should produce some fireworks.

The co-main event has impressive newcomer David Onama taking on the tough Nate Landwehr. Also on the main card is Devin Clark vs. the undefeated Azamat Murzakanov and former KSW champ Ariane Lipski versus Priscila Cachoeira.

The prelims are headlined by Angela Hill vs. Lupita Godinez. That portion of the card also has Nina Nunes vs. Cynthia Calvillo and Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Ontiveros.

Before any of these fights can happen, though, the fighters will need to weigh-in. There might be some funkiness at the weigh-ins. A number of these match-ups have been moved onto this card from earlier events because of fighters getting injured or falling ill. There are also two catchweight bouts scheduled.

You can check out all the action from the weigh-ins right here. The official process starts at 12PM ET. And the fighters’ cut-off to weigh in is 2PM ET.

The ceremonial weigh-ins go live at 7PM ET.

Full results:

Main card (7PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz

Featherweight: David Onama vs. Nate Landwehr

Strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Light heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Bantamweight: Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bruno Silva

Prelim card (4PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Catchweight (120 lbs): Angela Hill vs. Lupita Godinez

Heavyweight: Lukasz Brzeski vs. Martin Buday

Flyweight: Nina Nunes vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Lightweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Ontiveros

Flyweight: Ode Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam

Catchweight (180 lbs): Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan

Bantamweight: Youssef Zalal vs. Da’Mon Blackshear