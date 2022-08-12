The Level Change Podcast 185: Uriah Hall retires, UFC San Diego preview

Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 185

Uriah Hall retires from MMA - 4:20

Kayla Harrison calls out Cris Cyborg after Cyborg takes boxing match - 16:10

Fight News: Strickland vs. Cannonier, Patricky Pitbull vs. Usman Nurmagomedov - 26:02

Bo Nickal dominates in Contender Series, Dana White says he’s one fight away from UFC deal - 38:19

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 48:58

Mookie: Hill, Luque, Spivac, McKinney (3-1)

Stephie: Hill, Neal, Spivac, McKinney (4-0)

Victor: Hill, Luque, Spivac, McKinney (3-1)

STANDINGS - 1:03:50

Mookie: 90-50-3

Stephie: 88-52-3

Victor: 80-60-3

Gracie-Yamauchi - 49:36

Cachoeira-Lipski - 52:20

Hill-Godinez - 54:30

Silva-Meerschaert - 57:12

Calvillo-Nunes - 58:50

Landwehr-Onama - 59:35

Vera-Cruz - 1:00:43

