Dana White: I ‘killed’ Hulu sponsorship after Mike Tyson’s disapproval of biographic mini-series

UFC president Dana White explains how things went down from his end on the Mike Tyson-Hulu dispute.

By Milan Ordoñez
Dana White and Mike Tyson during the UFC 160 weigh-ins in 2013.
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Over the weekend, boxing legend Mike Tyson unloaded on streaming platform Hulu on Twitter. The former heavyweight champion wasn’t happy about the new mini-series about his life, claiming it was done without his consent.

In one of Tyson’s tweets, he thanked UFC president Dana White for turning down Hulu’s offer of “millions” to be involved in the project.

During Tuesday’s post-Contender Series scrum, White gave his side of the story.

“So we did a deal, or were about to do a deal, we were on the verge of a deal with Hulu to promote this Mike Tyson unauthorized biography or whatever it is. And Craig Borsari, my head of production came to me and said ‘Hey, I’m hearing that Tyson isn’t happy about this thing,’” White explained to the media.

“I call Mike and said ‘We’re in a deal with these guys, we have a verbal (agreement) to do this deal with them.’ And he said, ‘Dana, they’re f—ng me…’ That’s all I had to hear.

“I said, ‘I’m out, then. I’ll squash this deal.’ So I killed the deal and I told them that it was over and that I killed it and we won’t be promoting that show for Hulu and he did what he did.”

According to the show’s producers, they weren’t able to reach out to Tyson because “his life rights were already taken.

Tyson, via his reps, immediately fired back, calling it a “flat-out lie” and saying his life rights option “expired years ago.” He then called the project an “exploitation of a black man” and blasted Huly for “hiring Black sacrificial lambs to play the part as front men for their backdoor robbery.”

Nonetheless, “Mike” is set to premiere on Hulu on August 25th.

