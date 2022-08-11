 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dominick Cruz still ‘doubtful’ that ‘golden fluffer’ Cormier does research for fights; DC responds

Dominick Cruz still isn’t willing to believe that fellow commentator Daniel Cormier does research for fights.

By Milan Ordoñez
Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan at the commentary booth at UFC 276.
Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC color commentators Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz had a brief, shallow spat during UFC 269’s fight week last December. It all stemmed from Cruz’s criticisms of Cormier’s work.

“When it comes to DC, I usually mute it. I love DC, he’s my friend,” Cruz said during media day. “But to me, in my experience, he doesn’t do the homework. He wants to get in and out, get the job done, make his money. And I think he cares about us (fighters), but it’s just different. He doesn’t do the preparation from my experience.

“Now, I’m hoping he watches some film, this time, on me, so that he knows what I’m doing and why I’m doing it. But I’m not gonna hold my breath on that, that’s for sure.”

Cormier immediately confronted Cruz shortly after the comments were made, and the two seemed to have cleared the air. But, “The Dominator” apparently still doesn’t think DC does his homework.

“Doubt it. Doubtful. But again, I’ve learned to let go of control, DC’s gonna do DC,” Cruz said during the UFC San Diego pre-fight scrum on Wednesday.

“I call him the golden fluffer. He’s like whatever you wanna hear, he will say it. And he will make you love him. That’s his gift. The gift of gab.”

Cormier has since responded, saying Cruz’s direct quotes were twisted by the media.

Cruz will headline the aforementioned event against Marlon Vera this Saturday.

