Michael Bisping tells ‘American Khabib’ to ‘slow your roll’ after impressive Contender Series showing

Bo Nickal wowed at the UFC APEX the other night, dominating Zachary Borrego for all of 62 seconds before securing a submission victory. That was the second pro win for the 26-year-old wrestling phenom.

Nickal demanded a UFC contract after the win, but had to settle for a second booking on the Contender Series. UFC President Dana White went on record saying that, though he was impressed by Nickal, he doesn’t want to make a habit of signing fighters who are 1-0.

Many are sold on Nickal’s potential to be a future star of MMA. Online, he’s been dubbed the ‘American Khabib’ because of his relentless and punishing style of fighting.

One man who needs to see more from Nickal, though, is former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

While working the desk for the Contender series Bisping commented, “Listen, he’s chasing the money, and rightly so.” (ht MMA Fighting)

“Bit of caution, though. Just because you can wrestle, just because you’re doing that on the Contender [Series] doesn’t mean you can come in here and beat the best fighters in the world.

“I’ve trained with many a great wrestler, guys almost as accomplished as him, and against the fence, it’s a different world. Of course, the man’s going to have a sensational career. But slow your roll a little bit, buddy.

“You’re having that developmental contract just yet, but nevertheless, congratulations, that was sensational.”

Nickal made his MMA debut in June, beating John Noland by 33-second KO at iKON FC 3.

During his college wrestling career at Penn State University Nickal won three NCAA Division I National Championships. He also won three Big Ten Championships. In 2019 he won a US National Championship and an Under-23 World Championship.