The MMA Vivisection - UFC San Diego: Vera vs. Cruz picks, odds, & analysis

This week’s UFC card isn’t anything to write home about. It’s got a top tier main event, but the drop-off afterward is steep and the highlights are few. Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz should be a fantastic contest that could see either man enter the circle of bantamweight top contenders. That’s about all there is to know.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, however, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC San Diego fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz — At 3:33, Odds 33:32, Picks, Zane: Cruz, Connor: Vera

David Onama vs. Nate Landwehr — At 33:45, Odds 42:03, Picks, Both: Onama

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bruno Silva — At 44:01, Odds 47:44, Picks, Both: Silva

Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov — At 47:58, Odds 52:36, Picks, Both: Murzakanov

Nina Nunes vs. Cynthia Calvillo — At 54:17, Odds 59:28, Picks, Both: Nunes

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo — At 1:00:08, Odds Skipped, Picks, Both: Juaregui

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT

Lukasz Brzeski vs. Martin Buday — At 7:09, Odds 12:41, Picks, Both: Buday

Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Ontiveros — At 14:06, Odds 21:00, Picks, Both: Benitez

Ode Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam — At 21:44, Odds 27:25, Picks, Zane: Osbourne, Connor: Nam

Angela Hill vs. Lupita Godinez — At 28:22, Odds 40:27, Picks, Zane: Godinez, Connor: Hill

Youssef Zalal vs. Da’Mon Blackshear — At 41:42, Odds 47:22, Picks, Both: Zalal

Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan — At 48:24, Odds 52:24, Picks, Both: Quinlan

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira — At 52:35, Odds 54:37, Picks, Both: Lipski

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’.

So far, here are the overall standings:

UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill — Zane went 7/10 for 70% last week, while Connor tied at 7/10 also for 70%.

Overall stats from UFC Fight Island 1 through UFC Vegas 59 — Zane is now at 687/1064 for 64.5% and Connor is now at 644/1064 for 60.5%.

Stats so far for 2022 — Zane is at 218/327 for 66.7% and Connor is at 202/327 for 61.7%.

Stats for 2021 — Zane went 305/493 for 62% and Connor went 285/493 for 58%.

Stats for July-Dec 2020 — Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%.

Reference: Vivi Picks Stats_8.11.22.pdf

