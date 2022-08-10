UFC fighter rankings: Jamahal Hill, Geoff Neal get big boosts

UFC Vegas 59 wasn’t the deepest card on paper, but it sure brought the action. All ten fights ended before the final bell, and some of the results were surprising. In the headliner Jamahal Hill picked up the biggest win of his career over former 205-pound title challenger Thiago Santos, and the official UFC rankings panel rewarded him for his efforts. The same went for the co-main winner, Geoff Neal, who because the first man to finish Vicente Luque with strikes in Luque’s 31-fight career to date.

Here’s a look at all the changes this week.

Men’s P4P - No changes.

Heavyweight - Serghei Spivac re-enters the list at 12 following his win over Augusto Sakai. Alexandr Romanov and Shamil Abdurakhimov fall one each to 13 and 14.

Light Heavyweight - Hill rises four spots to six. Santos drops three to nine. Paul Craig is down one to ten.

Middleweight - No changes.

Welterweight - Stephen Thompson is up one to six. Sean Brady is up two to seven. Neal is up five big spots to eight. Luque falls three spots into a tie for nine with Jorge Masvidal. Shavkat Rakhmonov, Mike Chiesa, and Neil Magny fall a spot each to 11 through 13.

Lightweight - No changes.

Featherweight - No changes.

Bantamweight - No changes.

Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s P4P - No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight - Lina Lansberg is up one into a tie for 12 with Karol Rosa.

Women’s Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s Strawweight - No changes.