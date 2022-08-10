In the wake of the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida—the first time a former US president’s home has ever been searched by law enforcement—allies of the former president are scrambling for an explanation as to why the search warrant was executed.

Among those seeking answers is UFC president Dana White, a longtime friend and ally who campaigned for the former president during the 2016 and 2020 election cycles.

“It’s madness, man. The whole world is crazy right now,” the UFC president said at the press conference following the Dana White Contender Series 49 event (h/t MMAJunkie). “I don’t know what to think, and I don’t know enough about it, and I haven’t talked to him. I’ve only seen bits and pieces on the news, so I don’t know exactly what’s going on. But I’ll probably call him in the next couple days. I didn’t want to call him. I’m sure he’s got better f*cking things to do than for me to call and say, ‘Hey, what’s going on over there?’ But I will talk to him in the next couple days.”

The FBI raid, which was approved by the Department of Justice and signed off on by a federal magistrate judge, is reportedly connected to an investigation into Trump’s handling of presidential documents, including classified information. Trump’s lawyer later said that FBI agents took approximately a dozen boxes during the raid.

“I don’t even know what to say. I don’t even know what to think about any of that stuff because I don’t know enough about it,” White continued “Without getting political, without getting into all this f*cking bullsh*t, there’s 10 other people’s houses that probably should’ve been raided (by the FBI) before his that haven’t happened. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.”

White’s suggestion that the FBI raid was politically motivated is shared by other Republicans, including Trump’s former vice-president Mike Pence. “No former President of the United States has ever been subject to a raid of their personal residence in American history,” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump has also claimed, without evidence, that the justice system was being weaponized against him in an attempt to impede his chances of running for president again.

“They even broke into my safe!” he said in an official statement.