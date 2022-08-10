 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tony Ferguson trains at Jackson-Wink Academy, looking ‘to be part of a team again’

“El Cucuy” Tony Ferguson is seemingly making major changes after his recent devastating loss.

By Milan Ordoñez
Tony Ferguson warms up for his UFC 249 headliner against Justin Gaethje in 2020.
Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Former UFC interim champion suffered what could be the most devastating defeat of his career at UFC 274 in May. The 38-year-old “El Cucuy” was knocked out cold and face-planted by a front kick from Michael Chandler in the second round, prompting louder calls for retirement from a group of fans.

Shortly after the fight, Ferguson did an interview with MMA Junkie, saying he’s ready to be part of a team again.

“I put myself away from the interviews, I put myself away from the teams thinking I could do this by myself. And I did it. I’ve done this by myself for a very long time with the help of a select few individuals, and I’ve been very fortunate to have that.

“But I’m ready to be part of a team again. It was only when my team broke up that I felt really hurt that I moved areas, that I moved situations, switched management, and all the above. I have to open myself up again to being coached at a high level. Especially in my sport.”

In the same interview, Ferguson mentioned the famed Albuquerque-based gym Jackson-Wink Academy as one of his options. And apparently, he got things moving along.

Jackson-Wink boasts of top talents like former UFC champion Holly Holm, “The Karate Hottie” Michelle Waterson, and fellow ex-interim champion Carlos Condit, to name a few. It also used to be the longtime home gym of former perennial champion Jon Jones until he parted ways with the team in 2021.

