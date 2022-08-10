Tony Ferguson trains at Jackson-Wink Academy, looking ‘to be part of a team again’

Former UFC interim champion suffered what could be the most devastating defeat of his career at UFC 274 in May. The 38-year-old “El Cucuy” was knocked out cold and face-planted by a front kick from Michael Chandler in the second round, prompting louder calls for retirement from a group of fans.

Shortly after the fight, Ferguson did an interview with MMA Junkie, saying he’s ready to be part of a team again.

“I put myself away from the interviews, I put myself away from the teams thinking I could do this by myself. And I did it. I’ve done this by myself for a very long time with the help of a select few individuals, and I’ve been very fortunate to have that.

“But I’m ready to be part of a team again. It was only when my team broke up that I felt really hurt that I moved areas, that I moved situations, switched management, and all the above. I have to open myself up again to being coached at a high level. Especially in my sport.”

In the same interview, Ferguson mentioned the famed Albuquerque-based gym Jackson-Wink Academy as one of his options. And apparently, he got things moving along.

Jackson-Wink boasts of top talents like former UFC champion Holly Holm, “The Karate Hottie” Michelle Waterson, and fellow ex-interim champion Carlos Condit, to name a few. It also used to be the longtime home gym of former perennial champion Jon Jones until he parted ways with the team in 2021.