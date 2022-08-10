Video: Viral star Hasbulla introduces Conor McGregor the chicken

Hasbulla Magomedov is a diminuitive social media star from Makhachkala, Dagestan. The 19-year-old, who has a form of dwarfism that gives him the appearances of someone much younger, has become incredibly popular online in the last few years leading to millions of followers across his Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Hasbulla is known in combat sports circles because of his friendship with countryman Khabib Nurmagomedov. Hasbulla has spent a lot of time with the former UFC lightweight champion, earning him the nickname ‘mini-Khabib’.

Hasbulla has even threatened to get into the fight game himself. He and fellow little person Abdu Rozik, who is from Tajikstan, are in a feud right now with a potential money-grabbing ‘fight’ on the horizon.

That feud boiled over in the seats at UFC 267 last year.

Recently Hasbulla showed off his trolling ability by uploading a video directed at avowed Nurmagomedov-enemy Conor McGregor.

The video, presented below, features Hasbulla showing off one of his chickens... who he has named “Conor McGregor.”

All eyes are on McGregor now to see if he responds to this diss. However, don’t expect the UFC champion to make much out of this.

McGregor has been a little quiet on social media as of late. That might be because we are close to seeing him return to the Octagon.

‘Notorious’ has been out of action for over a year after he suffered a serious leg injury during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. In the aftermath of that injury, McGregor was extremely present online — issuing death threats, mocking Nurmagomedov’s dead father and doing his best to keep his name in the news cycle.