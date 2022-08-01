Ketlen Vieira wants title shot against Amanda Nunes: ‘There’s no option than fight with me’

Amanda Nunes vs. Ketlen Vieira, anyone?

Vieira is ready to challenge Nunes after she defeated Julianna Peña for the bantamweight championship at UFC 277 this past Saturday. The ‘Lioness’ avenged a loss to the ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ at UFC 269, where she was submitted by second-round rear-naked choke in one of the greatest upsets in UFC history.

Nunes has a few options to consider for her next defense, but Vieira set her sights on the champion and proposed a fight against her in their native Brazil.

“Congratulations, Amanda!,” wrote Vieira. “You had a great fight yesterday and you showed you’re in a good shape! Congrats to took your belt back. I think there’s no option than fight with me and be ready for it, because I’ve been preparing myself to make it! And who knows if we do it as main fight here in Brazil? Good luck and see you soon!”

Vieira rebounded from a unanimous decision loss to Yana Kunitskaya with back-to-back wins against former champions Miesha Tate and Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 43 and UFC Vegas 55, respectively. Following her upset win over Holm, ‘Fenômeno’ said she would wait for the winner of the rematch between Peña and Nunes. With Nunes emerging victorious, Vieira would like her first championship opportunity in the UFC.

Because Nunes said in her post-fight interview with Joe Rogan that she needs ‘a little rest,’ it is unclear when she expects to return to the Octagon. When she does, fights against Vieira, Peña and UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko await her, with the latter being the one she [and UFC president Dana White] seem most interested in.

Nunes and Shevchenko have fought twice before, with the Brazilian besting ‘Bullet’ by decision — one unanimous and one split. A trilogy was discussed but never came to fruition. Given Nunes’ win over Peña and Shevchenko hinting at a return to bantamweight after her most recent defense against Taila Santos, it would appear as though Nunes vs. Shevchenko 3 is now plausible. Whether it gets scheduled remains to be seen.