Fights on Tap: Edson Barboza vs. Ilia Topuria among 9 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

UFC 277 on Saturday was solid! Amanda Nunes dominated Julianna Peña to become a two-division champion again. Brandon Moreno earned the interim flyweight championship with a third-round TKO of Kai Kara-France and set up the first-ever tetralogy in UFC history against Deiveson Figueiredo. Sergei Pavlovich scored the biggest win of his professional career by dispatching Derrick Lewis inside of a minute. And Alexandre Pantoja and Magomed Ankalaev sent messages to their divisions with stoppages of Alex Perez and Anthony Smith. There were also some excellent finishes on the prelims, courtesy of Drew Dober, Michael Morales and Nicolae Negumereanu. With the event now over, we can look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized nine fights this week, and a featherweight clash with ‘Fight of the Night’ potential is set for the fall.

Edson Barboza is not the ‘turn down a fight’ type, so it should come as no surprise to see the Brazilian accept one against yet another up-and-coming talent in the featherweight division. Laura Fernández Bynilla of Eurosport Spain reported that Barboza and Ilia Topuria are sharing the Octagon at an upcoming UFC Fight Night scheduled for Oct. 22 at the UFC APEX. No other fights are attached to the event at this time.

Barboza returns after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Bryce Mitchell at UFC 272 this past March. Since dropping from 155 pounds to 145 pounds, the 36-year-old is 2-3 in his past five appearances. On the other hand, Topuria is on a four-fight win streak under the UFC banner, with stoppages in all but one of his fights. Most recently, ‘El Matador’ moved up to lightweight and knocked out Jai Herbert at UFC London in March.

UFC San Diego — August 13

Ode’ Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam — flyweight

Cristian Quiñonez vs. Youssef Zalal — bantamweight

UFC 279 — September 10

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett — heavyweight

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa — featherweight

UFC Fight Night — September 17

Alen Amedovski vs. Joseph Pyfer — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — October 1

Julija Stoliarenko vs. Chelsea Chandler — women’s bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — October 15

Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez — bantamweight

UFC 280 — October 22

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — October 29

Edson Barboza vs. Ilia Topuria — featherweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 284 — August 12

Jordan Newman vs. Lance Wright — middleweight

Sullivan Cauley vs. Tyson Jeffries — light heavyweight

Josh Hill vs. Marcos Breno — bantamweight

Bellator Dublin — September 23

Asaël Adjoudj vs. Jordan Barton — featherweight

Bellator Milan — October 29

Alfie Davis vs. Thibault Gouti — lightweight

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:

PFL 8 (2022 Playoffs) — August 13

Denis Golstov vs. Matheus Scheffel — heavyweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 142 — August 13

Sam Creasey vs. Stipe Brčić — flyweight

Owain Williams vs. Sean McCormac — middleweight

Cage Warriors 145 — November 4

Jordan Vucenic vs. Paul Hughes — featherweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 73 — August 20

Borys Borkowski vs. Raimondas Krilavičius — welterweight

Karolina Owczarz vs. Natalia Baczyńska — women’s flyweight