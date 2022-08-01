Two men charged for ‘unsophisticated’ attempt to rob Dublin pub owned by Conor McGregor

Two men pleaded guilty for an “unsophisticated” attempt to rob a Dublin-based pub that is now owned by Conor McGregor.

Jason Paget (35) and Charles Darcy (34) pleaded guilty to one count of burglary at Marble Arch pub and using a car without the consent of the owner on August 12, 2021. The former had 15 previous convictions, while the latter had 43 convictions including one for attempted murder for which he served a 12-year sentence.

Local law enforcement was reportedly on patrol at 3:23am when they spotted a car parked outside the pub with the lights on and the engine running. The car was later found to have been stolen in 2021. Police also heard noises from inside the premises and noticed the pub’s alarm was ringing. Two men were then seen trying to push a cash register under the door.

The officers called for backup and eventually arrested the two men after they made a drunken attempt to flee the scene of the crime. The culprits have since pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Officers later referred to the burglary attempt as “unsophisticated.”

The Marble Arch was where McGregor infamously punched a 50-year-old man in 2019 when for refusing to taste McGregor’s ‘Proper 12’ whiskey. McGregor pleaded guilty to assault and paid a €1,000 fine.

McGregor, who has not fought in the UFC since July 2021, had previously purchased the Black Forge pub in Crumlin, which he frequented as a teenager.