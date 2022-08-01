Video: Fighter pulls out own tooth during bizarre MMA face-off

Face-offs can get weird.

Even in the UFC we’ve seen fighters get silly when squaring off with their opponents. There was Ion Cutelaba’s Hulk gimmick, Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s old gift giving shtick and the dance-off between Paige VanZant and Michelle Waterson.

My personal favourite face-off artist has to be Sean O’Connell, though. I’ll never forget the look on Anthony Perosh’s face when the fantasy author engaged him in a game of rock, paper, scissors.

Last week someone tried to claim the prize for most bizarre face-off antics ever. Prior to a Combat Night event in Orlando, FL, amateur fighter Jeremy Williams pulled out his own prosthetic teeth and stomped on them in front of his opponent. This was of course accompanied by screaming and flexing.

The opponent, Bryan Arocho, looked bemused by the whole scene.

Williams went on to beat Arocho by second round TKO. You can see the finish from that fight below:

The win took William’s amateur record to 3-0. Hopefully his day job has dental coverage.