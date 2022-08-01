Share All sharing options for: UFC Vegas 59: ‘Santos vs. Hill’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the latest Fight Night event from the APEX center: UFC Vegas 59, which goes down on Saturday, August 6th from Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, reigning UFC Light Heavyweight veteran, Thiago ‘Marreta’ Santos takes on up-and-coming phenom, Jamahal ‘Sweet Dreams’ Hill.

The co-main is a Welterweight tilt between ‘The Silent Assassin’ Vicente Luque, against a viable threat in ‘Handz of Steel’ Geoff Neal.

As if that weren’t enough excitement for one night, the UFC is also showcasing much-anticipated TUF (The Ultimate Fighter Series) Tournament Championship bouts between Light Heavyweights, Zac ‘The Ripper’ Pauga (5-0) and Mohammed ‘The Motor’ Usman (7-2), as well as women’s Flyweights, Juliana ‘Killer’ Miller (2-1) and Brogan ‘The Bear’ Walker (7-2).

Bonus excitement comes when Heavyweights, Augusto Sakai and Sergey Spivak are pitted against one another right after the Featured Prelim between women’s flyweights, Ariane Lipski and Priscila Cachoeira.

UFC Vegas 59 main card of six bouts (including the two TUF Tourney bouts) airs live on ESPN+ with a start time of 10/7PM ETPT, this is preceded by the event starting off with six Prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ at 7/4PM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.